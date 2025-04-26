Pittsburgh Steelers pick up two defensive players in seventh round of 2025 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up two new defensive players in the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Linebacker Carson Bruener went as the 226th pick.

With the 226th pick in the 2025 #NFLDraft, we select LB Carson Bruener. pic.twitter.com/G9pJoDybv6 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 26, 2025

According to our partners at SteelersNOW.com, Bruener’s father is the West Coast scout for the Steelers.

He recorded 305 tackles, one sack, four forced fumbles, five interceptions and nine passes defended during his four years at Washington.

The Steelers selected cornerback Donte Kent as the 229th overall pick. Kent is also a punt returner.

According to our partners at SteelersNOW.com, Kent is from Harrisburg, who made 234 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions in the 53 career games he played in.

As a punt returner as a senior, he averaged 13.6 yards per punt return.

