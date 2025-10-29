Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson visits cancer patients at UPMC Hillman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Skylar Thompson visited with cancer patients as part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch initiative.

At UPMC Hillman, Thompson met with patients and shared his personal story of how he lost his mom and grandfather to cancer.

“[I’m] able to share with them what my journey has been and being able to reflect and just provide some inspiration. They inspire me just as much as I do them...It’s just a very, very special connection and I’m just fortunate to be here and be able to do this,” Thompson said.

The initiative is part of a partnership between the NFL and the American Cancer Society.

It provides a grant to Hillman for improving cancer screenings for people who do not have health insurance or adequate health insurance.

Since 2012, the NFL’s Crucial Catch Initiative has helped provide 840,000 cancer screenings.

