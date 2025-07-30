Pittsburgh Steelers re-sign massive nose tackle

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed nose tackle Domenique Davis, the team announced on Tuesday, as part of a series of roster moves.

Davis, 29, had been with the Steelers throughout the offseason, but was released on July 25, when the team signed safety Chuck Clark.

The team re-signed Davis, in addition to adding running back Lew Nichols and tight end Kevin Foelsch, while releasing running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson and waiving/injured outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon and wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig.

Davis first signed with the Steelers last November, spending a month on the practice squad after being released by the Cincinnati Bengals. He did not play a game for the Steelers last season, and was released on Dec. 6.

