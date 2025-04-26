Local

Pittsburgh Steelers select running back Kaleb Johnson as second pick in 2025 NFL Draft

By WPXI.com News Staff
Kaleb Johnson Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson stands on the field before an NCAA college football game against Northwestern, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
GREEN BAY — The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted running back Kaleb Johnson.

Johnson was selected in the third round of the draft and was the Steelers’ second pick.

According to his ESPN Profile, Johnson played for Iowa, is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 224 pounds.

He ran a 4.57 40-yard dash in the NFL Combine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

