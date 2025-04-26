Pittsburgh Steelers select running back Kaleb Johnson as second pick in 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY — The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted running back Kaleb Johnson.

Johnson was selected in the third round of the draft and was the Steelers’ second pick.

With the 83rd pick in the 2025 #NFLDraft, we select RB Kaleb Johnson. pic.twitter.com/bGIsBRDAQl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 26, 2025

According to his ESPN Profile, Johnson played for Iowa, is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 224 pounds.

He ran a 4.57 40-yard dash in the NFL Combine.

