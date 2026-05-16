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Pittsburgh Summer Concert Series returns with longtime favorites and new bands

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
outdoor concert stock photo (NJ - stock.adobe.com)
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A favorite summer event is returning to Pittsburgh in June.

City officials just announced the schedule for the 2026 Summer Concert Series. It’s a slate of 22 free events spotlighting local jazz, classical music and rock music.

Below is the full schedule and more details about the concerts.

“Stars at Riverview”

Saturdays, June 6 – July 25 (no concert July 4) from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Riverview Park – Observatory Hill

  • June 6            Roger Barbour Music                                              
  • June 13          Alex Perez Trio        
  • June 20          Kenny Blake                                                 
  • June 27          Alex Peck Trio                                              
  • July 11           Big Fat Jazz                         
  • July 18           Fermented Beats                                         
  • July 25           Chantal Joseph

This series spotlights jazz, fusion and more. There will be rotating food trucks on site and a free movie will follow the concert. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

“Bach, Beethoven, and Brunch”

Sundays, June 21 – July 26 (no concert July 5) 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Mellon Park – Fifth and Shady Avenues, Point Breeze/Squirrel Hill

  • June 21          East Winds Symphonic Band
  • June 28          River City Brass
  • July 12           Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestra
  • July 19           Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
  • July 26           Academy Concerts presents “HaydnBurgh”

Concert-goers can hear classic melodies and have a picnic during these concerts, as well as purchase food and drinks from local vendors. The series features Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Three Rivers young Peoples Orchestra and more.

“Reservoir of Jazz”

Sundays, August 2 – 30 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Highland Park – Highland Avenue & Reservoir Drive

  • August 2        Steel City Calypso
  • August 9        Lee Robinson & ISKA
  • August 16      Kenny Powell & Viii Dorsey
  • August 23      Mode Indigo
  • August 30      Tim Stevens Project

This longtime popular event returns with Lee Robinson & ISKA and a full slate of newcomers.

Refreshments are available and there will be rotating craft vendors each week. The concert is followed by line dancing sessions.

“Jam at Grandview”

Saturdays, August 1 – 29 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Grandview Park Bandstand – Bailey Avenue, Mt. Washington

  • August 1        Brahctopus
  • August 8        Sunny Daze & The Weathermen
  • August 15      Wild Blue Yonder
  • August 22      Tony From Bowling
  • August 29      SamJAMwich

Concert-goers can enjoy music, brews and city views while listening to local bands that blend the genres of rock, psychedelic and funk.

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