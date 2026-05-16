Pittsburgh Summer Concert Series returns with longtime favorites and new bands

PITTSBURGH — A favorite summer event is returning to Pittsburgh in June.

City officials just announced the schedule for the 2026 Summer Concert Series. It’s a slate of 22 free events spotlighting local jazz, classical music and rock music.

Below is the full schedule and more details about the concerts.

“Stars at Riverview”

Saturdays, June 6 – July 25 (no concert July 4) from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Riverview Park – Observatory Hill

June 6 Roger Barbour Music

June 13 Alex Perez Trio

June 20 Kenny Blake

June 27 Alex Peck Trio

July 11 Big Fat Jazz

July 18 Fermented Beats

July 25 Chantal Joseph

This series spotlights jazz, fusion and more. There will be rotating food trucks on site and a free movie will follow the concert. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

“Bach, Beethoven, and Brunch”

Sundays, June 21 – July 26 (no concert July 5) 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at Mellon Park – Fifth and Shady Avenues, Point Breeze/Squirrel Hill

June 21 East Winds Symphonic Band

June 28 River City Brass

July 12 Three Rivers Young Peoples Orchestra

July 19 Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

July 26 Academy Concerts presents “HaydnBurgh”

Concert-goers can hear classic melodies and have a picnic during these concerts, as well as purchase food and drinks from local vendors. The series features Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Three Rivers young Peoples Orchestra and more.

“Reservoir of Jazz”

Sundays, August 2 – 30 from 5 – 7 p.m. at Highland Park – Highland Avenue & Reservoir Drive

August 2 Steel City Calypso

August 9 Lee Robinson & ISKA

August 16 Kenny Powell & Viii Dorsey

August 23 Mode Indigo

August 30 Tim Stevens Project

This longtime popular event returns with Lee Robinson & ISKA and a full slate of newcomers.

Refreshments are available and there will be rotating craft vendors each week. The concert is followed by line dancing sessions.

“Jam at Grandview”

Saturdays, August 1 – 29 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at Grandview Park Bandstand – Bailey Avenue, Mt. Washington

August 1 Brahctopus

August 8 Sunny Daze & The Weathermen

August 15 Wild Blue Yonder

August 22 Tony From Bowling

August 29 SamJAMwich

Concert-goers can enjoy music, brews and city views while listening to local bands that blend the genres of rock, psychedelic and funk.

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