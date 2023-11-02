Pittsburgh synagogue shooter appeals death sentence; seeks acquittal, new trial

PITTSBURGH — Robert Bowers, the man convicted in the 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting, has appealed his death sentence and is asking for a new trial.

According to federal documents, Bowers seeks a judgment of acquittal and a new trial.

The appeal is nearly 40 pages long and alleges prosecutors excluded potential jurors who were Black, Hispanic and Jewish.

It also claims there was insufficient evidence to prove Bowers’ hatred of the victims was “because they were religious or secular or were engaged in religious practices.”

Eleven people were killed in the shooting on Oct. 27, 2018. Bowers was found guilty on June 16, 2023, and sentenced to death on Aug. 3, 2023.

A spokesperson for the Jewish Federation gave Channel 11 the following statement:

“Appeals in cases like this one are normal and expected. We continue to focus on people who may have been re-traumatized by the trial and want to remind everyone that mental health resources are available for anyone for whom this brings up difficult feelings. The 10.27 Healing Partnership is a community resource for all.”

Mental health resources are available at 1027healingpartnership.org for anyone for whom this brings up difficult feelings. As always, call 911 to report threats.

