Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial heads into final phase

PITTSBURGH — Jurors return to the courtroom this morning as the final phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial begins.

The jury decided on Thursday that Robert Bowers, who killed 11 worshippers in a Squirrel Hill synagogue in 2018, is eligible for the death penalty.

In the final phase of the trial, family members will have the opportunity to speak for the first time about their loss and grief.

Robin Maher, executive director of the Death Penalty Information Center Director, told Channel 11 it’s likely we will see some repeat witnesses from the defense as they dive deeper into Bowers’ mental health.

The judge anticipates another two to three weeks before the jury makes its final decision on whether Bowers will be sentenced to life in prison or death.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

