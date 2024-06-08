Pittsburgh Technical College in imminent danger of closing, accreditation status in limbo

OAKDALE, Pa. — Pittsburgh Technical College was dealt another blow this week as its accreditation status remains in limbo.

Accrediting agency Middle States Commission on Higher Education said, “The institution is in danger of imminent closure,” rejecting its teach-out plan calling the quality and substance “insufficient.”

A teach-out plan would outline what would happen to students should the school be forced to shut down.

PTC has until June 17 to submit a new one.

“There is a lot in limbo. It’s incredibly important. That’s one of the things that should’ve been in place before this was supposed to be an issue, or was an issue, so it’s crazy to me that it’s not being taken seriously like that,” said student Bryce Bladen.

Channel 11 has been reporting on issues at PTC for the last year.

Middle States put PTC on probation in March and is requiring the school to prove by June 28 why its accreditation should not be withdrawn.

Students like Bladen are preparing for the school to close.

“It’s quiet, it’s empty, I live on campus, it’s like desolate is the best word for it. It’s so quiet you wouldn’t even think it’s a college that’s running,” Bladen said.

Throughout the review process by Middle States, Bladen says school administrators have been tight-lipped.

Now, he’s worried not only about the school’s future but also his own.

“Potential employees are going to be like, ‘Where did you go to school?’ ‘I went to PTC,’ ‘Oh you mean the school that had all these issues?’ As a student, that sucks,” Bladen said.

A statement to Channel 11 from PTC’s President, Alicia Harvey-Smith says:

“Pittsburgh Technical College remains actively engaged with the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) and continues to comply with all related requests for information. Amidst ongoing challenges, PTC remains focused on its students and making decisions to support the best path forward for the College.”

