Pittsburgh teen arrested in connection with armed robbery on PRT bus

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh teen has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus last week.

PRT officials say the 15-year-old Greenfield neighborhood resident is one of four suspects who tried to rob a woman on the bus just after 9 p.m. on May 29 near Sarah and South 26th streets in the South Side.

The woman’s husband intervened, causing a physical altercation in which one of the suspects pulled a handgun, police say. The husband wrestled the gun away and gave it to his wife, who left the bus with it.

Police later recovered the gun, which was found to be stolen from the Keystone Shooting Center in Butler County.

Local agencies were told to be on the lookout for the suspects, based on surveillance video.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh Public Schools police identified one of the suspects as a former student, police say. The teen was arrested without incident on Friday morning.

He is being charged as an adult with two counts of robbery and one count each of conspiracy, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm by a minor, as well as three counts of reckless endangerment.

Police say the investigation into the other suspects is ongoing.

