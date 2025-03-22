Pittsburgh welcomes start of spring with fiery celebration

PITTSBURGH — A 14-foot snowman was lit up in flames Friday as Pittsburgh celebrates the end of winter.

The ceremonial snowman burning kicked off the final weekend of The Thaw festival in Market Square.

The mastermind behind the pyrotechnics tells Channel 11 that now that spring is officially here, it’s important to get outside and connect with your neighbors again.

“We wanna get people down into Market Square to celebrate the season and to come together as a community,” said Jeremy Waldrup. “I feel like we’ve all been a little cooped up, it’s been a little cold, the weather’s been a little questionable, and this is a good opportunity to listen to live local music.”

The Thaw continues Saturday and Sunday with live music, fire performances and family fun.

