Pittsburgh woman to appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League on Monday

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Loren Allred ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Loren Allred performs onstage at the Yamaha All-Star Concert during the 2019 NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center on January 25, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM) (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman will appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League on Monday night.

In AGT: Fantasy League, judges choose a roster of their favorite acts of all time to compete.

Loren Allred, a singer, best known for her iconic song “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman” was selected to be on Simon Cowell’s team.

Be sure to watch America’s Got Talent starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.

