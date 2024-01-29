Pittsburgh woman to appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League on Monday

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman will appear on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League on Monday night.
In AGT: Fantasy League, judges choose a roster of their favorite acts of all time to compete.
Loren Allred, a singer, best known for her iconic song “Never Enough” from “The Greatest Showman” was selected to be on Simon Cowell’s team.
Be sure to watch America’s Got Talent starting at 8 p.m. on Channel 11.
.@lorenallred SHINES on the #AGT: Fantasy League stage. ✨🌈 pic.twitter.com/FOQiF2ee04— NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 28, 2024
