Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announces death of northern elephant seal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced the death of Ellie Mae, a northern elephant seal, on Tuesday.

Ellie Mae was found beached and malnourished in California in 2017. The zoo took her in after veterinarians determined she was unable to hunt in the wild.

The zoo said Ellie Mae was one of only two northern elephant seals under human care.

“Ellie Mae would not have survived her initial setbacks in the wild without human intervention. The zoo is honored to have given Ellie Mae a second chance,” a Facebook post reads.

The zoo is encouraging guests to share their memories of Ellie Mae on social media.

