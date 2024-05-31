Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announces name for new mascot

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium has announced the official name for its new mascot.

In May, a red panda was chosen to represent the zoo. A content was started where fans could recommend names for the mascot.

In the end, the name “Ruby” was the winner.

To participate in the naming contest, participants had to provide a minimum of a $1 donation which went towards the Association of Zoo and Aquarium’s SAFE Red Panda program.

The contest ran from May 17 to May 31. Nearly 300 people participated and nearly $900 were raised.

The zoo hopes the mascot will help raise awareness of the red panda’s endangerment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group