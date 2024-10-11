Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium unveils first phase of master plan to revitalize campus

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium unveiled the first phase of its master plan to revitalize its campus in Highland Park.

The first phase will happen over the next five to seven years and includes a new front entrance and accessible path, an expanded giraffe barn, a revitalized orangutan habitat and the Zoo’s Education Complex.

“The master plan blends our rich history with cutting-edge technology and innovation,” said Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Jeremy Goodman. “Our footprint will be revitalized and energized with dynamic habitats and updated facilities, with a major concentration on animal well-being.”

Guests can expect to see the early parts of the phase early this winter. A temporary entrance path will be in place in November before the new front gates open in summer 2025.

The new giraffe barn will have a large dayroom, year-round viewing, ample hay storage and opportunities for public interactions and feedings. It will also allow for a longer outdoor season.

The new orangutan habitat will encourage natural swinging behaviors and allow for off-season viewing during the winter.

“Innovative animal habitats will allow for ever-changing guest viewing opportunities and immersive environments that showcase the natural behaviors of our animals,” said Goodman.

The Education Complex will be extensively updated to allow for greater educational opportunities.

“This plan is not just about physical transformation but also about solidifying our role as a leader in global wildlife conservation and bolstering the Zoo’s renowned stature,” said Goodman.

Additional information about upcoming changes, timeframes and guest impact will be posted as they develop at pittsburghzoo.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group