Pittsburgh Zoo’s male red panda dies

PITTSBUGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announced its male red panda, Kovu, died.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said Kovu, 9, died on Sunday evening. Two days before this, he was displaying “unusual behavior, including trouble walking.” He was taken to the zoo’s veterinary hospital for treatment, but declined quickly.

“Kovu was ‘Mr. Cool’ from the beginning; he was one of the most confident and friendly animals at the Zoo,” said Lead Keeper Ray Bamrick.

Kovu has been at the zoo since 2015. Zoo officials say he charmed millions of people over the years — especially those who got to feed him grapes during Wild Encounters.

“Kovu was here as a representative for his endangered wild cousins. He did such a wonderful job of raising excitement, awareness, and compassion,” Bamrick said.

The zoo says Kovu will be missed by staff and visitors alike.

