Pittsburgh’s favorite milkshake is back with a new name: Rusty’s Shake

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Boston Bruins v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 13: Bryan Rust #17 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring a goal in the second period during the game against the Boston Bruins at PPG PAINTS Arena on April 13, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

PITTSBURGH — The flavor’s the same, but the name is changing again for the Milkshake Factory’s iconic treat named after a Penguin’s player.

It’s no longer the Jake Shake or the Cookie Brownie Fudge Shake, it’s Rusty’s Shake for winger Bryan Rust.

In honor of the Penguins’ home opener and in honor of Rust bringing back Pittsburgh’s favorite shake, Rusty’s Shake will be half off on Wednesday.

Throughout the season, when Rust scores a goal, Rusty’s Shakes will be half-off.

