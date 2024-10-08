Pittsburgh’s favorite milkshake is back with a new name: Rusty’s Shake

PITTSBURGH — The flavor’s the same, but the name is changing again for the Milkshake Factory’s iconic treat named after a Penguin’s player.

It’s no longer the Jake Shake or the Cookie Brownie Fudge Shake, it’s Rusty’s Shake for winger Bryan Rust.

INTRODUCING: RUSTY’S SHAKE!



We are thrilled to announce that Bryan Rust will be bringing back Pittsburgh's favorite milkshake, and half-off at the @MShakeFactory after every Rusty goal.



And to top it off, Rusty’s Shake will be HALF-OFF tomorrow to celebrate the start of hockey! pic.twitter.com/CKKCn7xeev — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 8, 2024

In honor of the Penguins’ home opener and in honor of Rust bringing back Pittsburgh’s favorite shake, Rusty’s Shake will be half off on Wednesday.

Throughout the season, when Rust scores a goal, Rusty’s Shakes will be half-off.

