Pittsburgh’s floating attraction returns to the Allegheny River over Memorial Day weekend

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s floating destination is opening for the summer season in a few weeks.

Shore Thing, a public barge platform on the Allegheny River, between the Roberto Clemente Bridge and Andy Warhol Bridge, was an instant hit when it opened to the public in 2025.

The popular spot reopens for the 2026 summer season on May 22. The family-friendly platform will be open six days a week until mid-October, often hosting free programming and events. BG Brewing will offer food and drink service.

“Nothing says summertime in Pittsburgh like getting out on our riverfronts,” Riverlife President and CEO Matthew Galluzzo said. “We’re thrilled to bring back Shore Thing for a second season and look forward to welcoming Pittsburghers back on board for another summer of making memories.”

Shore Thing will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. The platform is closed on Mondays.

There will be more than 70 programs and events at the barge over the summer, like Riverlife Chalk Fest, a live music series, an art series and community yoga classes.

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