Pittsburgh’s Heinz History Center breaks ground on major expansion project with new exhibits, spaces

PITTSBURGH — The Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh broke ground Thursday on a 92,000-square-foot expansion project.

The project, set for completion in 2028, aims to enhance the Smithsonian-affiliated museum’s Strip District campus and solidify its position as a leading history museum in America.

The expansion will feature a transformed first-floor Great Hall, which will include a new café and a 150-seat theater for programs, screenings and an orientation film. This film will complement the VisitPITTSBURGH Welcome Center, introducing visitors to Pittsburgh.

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The Penn Avenue Plaza, an outdoor space at 13th Street and Penn Avenue, will showcase large pieces of Pittsburgh history, such as a steel ladle and a Civil War-era Rodman cannon.

New spaces for private and public events, including an 8,500-square-foot outdoor terrace, will also be added to facilitate community gatherings.

Interactive exhibitions are a core component of the new development, featuring a dedicated space for the life and legacy of Fred Rogers, complete with iconic “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” sets and artifacts.

New exhibitions will also explore the Three Rivers and Innovation & Industry. Updates are planned for the Franco Harris Sports Museum and expanded galleries will showcase collections from the Italian American Program and the Rauh Jewish Archives.

A major addition to the History Center’s campus is the Museum of African American History, which will be located on the fourth floor. Described as a “museum-within-a-museum,” it will explore the Black experience and its essential role in shaping the region and the nation.

The new museum will feature long-term and changing exhibition spaces, leveraging the museum’s extensive African American collection to create one of the most significant repositories of Black history in the nation.

Educational initiatives will see significant enhancements with the addition of smart classrooms, designed to accommodate a 50% increase in school trips.

This increase is largely thanks to the Kamin “Free for Kids” Initiative, made possible by a major gift from Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin last year. This initiative allows the History Center and Fort Pitt Museum to offer free admission to children ages 17 and under, year-round and in perpetuity, including school groups.

The expansion is supported by an $80 million capital campaign, which has already secured 70% of its funding. This success is underpinned by 100% participation from the museum’s board of trustees and substantial support from several foundations and individuals.

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The History Center, recognized as the largest history museum in Pennsylvania, has recently received several accolades. It was named the #1 History Museum in America by USA TODAY for the third year in a row. Additionally, the museum earned National Accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums.

Click here for more information about the History Center’s expansion and capital campaign.

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