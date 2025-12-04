Plan for $37.5 million athletic facility at Seton Hill University advances

LATROBE, Pa. — The Latrobe Industrial Development Authority approved a $37.5 million bond issue for a new indoor athletic facility at Seton Hill University on Thursday.

The issue will now go to Latrobe City Council for a public hearing.

“We’ve had track athletes and field athletes go to national competitions, at nationals, and place and medal without the benefit of a practice facility on campus,” said Associate Vice President for Seton Hill University Communications and Media Relations, Jennifer Reeger.

Seton Hill University has proposed a new indoor athletic facility set to be built in February of the new year. School will have its first-ever track and field unit, team-designated locker rooms, athletic offices, and turf field. We showed students the photos exclusively obtained by Channel 11, and they were shocked by the new addition coming to their campus.

Lorena Sanchez is a freshman athlete at Seton Hill. Student athletes make up 1/3rd of the student population.

“There’s a lot of student-athletes here, including myself, so I think this is a huge thing for us,” said Sanchez.

“To build a facility that meets the caliber of what they are doing on and off the field is really fantastic for them,” said Reeger.

Seton Hill is working with the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority for a bond issue to fund the project. The issue will now be sent to Latrobe

City Council for a public hearing and eventually move to the Westmoreland County Commissioners’ desk by December 18th.

Reeger said the University generates around 194 million dollars annually for Pennsylvania’s economy. The bond is a borrowing opportunity and will not cost the taxpayers.

The building will also be open to local youth sports, high school games, and community groups, just as their current facilities are.

“Anything we can do to improve our campus will just bring in more students and increase that revenue and economic development,” said Reeger

Seton Hill University is hoping to break ground in February of the new year, with completion set for October 2027.

