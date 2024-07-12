Plan to transition property in Bloomfield into affordable housing, grocery store combo is no more

PITTSBURGH — The Bloomfield Development Corporation hoped to transform a lot along Liberty Avenue, but only some of that plan will become a reality.

The corporation planned to turn a location along Liberty Avenue into affordable housing with a grocery store. As it turns out, it will only be the latter.

Giant Eagle announced the transition of property from Echo Realty – a company that previously had plans to build a mixed-use building with 250 apartments, green space, and a grocery store – on the lot where the community market sits.

Last November, Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment voted to deny some of the variances needed – amid ongoing conversations between Giant Eagle and Echo – that led to this statement from the grocery chain this week – reading in part:

“We were pleased to come to an agreement that ensures that the Community Market continues to meet its customers’ needs without interruption.”

Giant Eagle says the store will continue to operate as a community market, something shoppers were happy to hear.

“We don’t have too many supermarkets in this area, and there’s a lot of elderly people,” said Anna Cruz of Polish Hill.

“I live down there. I live over the hill, and I’m here,” said Tom Roach. “As long as they keep the grocery store, I’m fine.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group