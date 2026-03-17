Planned water main work causes Pittsburgh Zoo to close on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Planned water main work is causing the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium to close on Wednesday, March 18.

According to the Pittsburgh Zoo Facebook page, the zoo will be operating Monday and Tuesday as usual and they anticipate that operations will resume on Thursday.

The zoo shared that they appreciate everyone’s understanding as they continue to improve the zoo’s experience.

You can plan your next visit to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium by clicking here .

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