U.S. Open play resumes after weather delay during final round

OAKMONT, Pa. — Play at the U.S. Open has resumed after dangerous weather interrupted it on Sunday.

TRACK THE RAIN WITH OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

PHOTOS: Rain at Oakmont Country Club during U.S. Open

Play was suspended at Oakmont Country Club at 4:01 p.m. ET due to dangerous weather in the area. pic.twitter.com/2IkOmNoT7t — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2025

Play was suspended at 4:01 p.m.

It resumed at 5:40 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Allegheny County Sunday afternoon.

Tune in to Channel 11 to catch the rest of the final round.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group