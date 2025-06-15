U.S. Open play resumes after weather delay during final round

OAKMONT, Pa. — Play at the U.S. Open has resumed after dangerous weather interrupted it on Sunday.
Play was suspended at Oakmont Country Club at 4:01 p.m. ET due to dangerous weather in the area. pic.twitter.com/2IkOmNoT7t— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 15, 2025
Play was suspended at 4:01 p.m.
It resumed at 5:40 p.m.
Official word on the scoreboard @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TSCmv97Nnn— Andrew Havranek (@Andrew_Havranek) June 15, 2025
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Allegheny County Sunday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
