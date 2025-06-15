Flooding concerns remain Sunday as more showers move through region

PITTSBURGH — Flooding downpours will again be a concern on Sunday as a stationary front remains draped over the area.

Similar to Saturday, any thunderstorm that pops up may be very slow-moving, which means certain neighborhoods can see a quick inch or two of rain in a short period of time. Areas from Pittsburgh points south are most likely to see rain develop from about midday through dinner time.

Showers and storms will gradually fizzle out this evening, with low clouds and areas of fog Monday morning. If we see breaks in the clouds Monday afternoon, a few more showers may develop, although the overall coverage will be less than Sunday’s.

Unfortunately, the unsettled pattern continues into most of this week with another round of widespread rain and storms expected on Tuesday. It will remain very humid throughout this stretch, with no signs of significant drying until perhaps the end of the week.

