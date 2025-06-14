U.S. Open play will not resume on Friday because of dangerous weather

OAKMONT, Pa. — The USGA has ended play for the second day of the U.S. Open because of dangerous weather.

Round 2 play was suspended at 8:15 p.m. Golfers and fans were asked to take shelter immediately.

The USGA is now asking everyone to exit the gates and return to their vehicles.

Thirteen players did not finish but are expected to pick up where they left off tomorrow morning.

Channel 11's Rich Pierce is at the course and monitoring the situation.

