What you need to know about weather delays, cancellations at the U.S. Open

The weather is a real concern as play continues at the U.S. Open. Play was canceled for the day just before 8:30 Friday evening. A number of golfers were still on the course.

Evan Eilers of Wexford said. He’s been at Oakmont since Monday and has tickets all weekend. “I’m worried about rain delays but I think we’re going to get this thing in on Sunday.”

What happens if play gets called in the middle of the day due to weather? Are tickets still good for the next day? According to the USGA, it depends.

The USGA says if players are on the course for fewer than five hours during any day, it will decide whether to honor tickets at a later date or offer refunds.

“They should honor your tickets the next day. If you paid for these tickets, you should be able to come the next day,” Dave Harris of Pittsburgh said. “Let’s say you get off work at 2 o’clock and it gets rained out at 3, you get an hour? There’s so much room for you to walk around that’s open.”

If it does get delayed or postponed, fans told us they are in it for the long haul.

“Let’s drag this thing out until Tuesday if we have to. Why not? We’re here for it,” one man said.

“I’ll put a PTO day, guys. I do not care. I’ll be here Tuesday, Wednesday. This is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We only get this once every ten years,” Eilers said.

Here is the USGA’s full policy:

Postponement and Cancellation Policy

(a) Dates and times of the Championship are subject to change at any time, either before or during a Championship. The USGA may, in its sole discretion, delay, postpone or cancel a Championship for any reason, including but not limited to weather conditions and safety-related issues. There will be no refunds, exchanges, rainchecks or replacements except as set forth herein.

(b) If fewer than five (5) cumulative hours of play are conducted during any day of a Championship (such day referred to as the “Affected Day”), then, if determined by the USGA in its sole discretion, that day’s Ticket may or may not be honored for a subsequent day(s) play or partially or fully refunded.

(c) If the USGA, in its sole discretion, elects to honor a Ticket for an Affected Day on a later day(s), unless otherwise determined by the USGA, Gallery tickets, Trophy Club, or other similar tickets, and any hospitality tickets (including Corporate Hospitality tickets) for such Affected Day shall be allowed access only to the championship grounds on the subsequent day(s) and not the Trophy Club, or similar specified area, or any hospitality facility (including Corporate Hospitality facilities), as the case may be. If the USGA has decided to honor a Ticket for future day(s), and such Ticket is scanned for a future day, such Ticket shall be invalid for any other day regardless of the amount of play conducted on such day.

(d) If the USGA, in its sole discretion, elects to provide a full or partial refund for any Ticket for an Affected Day, the USGA will issue such refund only upon receipt of a request within a reasonable period of time after the conclusion of a Championship and in accordance with refund procedures established by the USGA, in its sole discretion. Refunds will be issued only to the original ticket buyer who purchased the ticket directly from the USGA and refund amount will be prorated for any Tickets purchased as part of a Ticket package.

(e) Information regarding the USGA’s decision to: (i) honor a Ticket for an Affected Day on a subsequent day; (ii) provide a full or partial refund for a Ticket for an Affected Day; and (iii) if applicable, the refund procedure, including form, proof of purchase requirement and deadline for receipt of written requests, will be posted on USGA’s websites: www.usga.org and/or www.usopen.com .

(f) In the event the USGA determines in its sole discretion that it is unsafe or impracticable to allow some or all Ticket Holders to attend the Championship, or a national, state or local governing body requires or requests that some or all Ticket Holders to refrain from attending the Championship, the USGA shall have the right to revoke this Ticket. In such event, the Ticket Holder’s sole remedy shall be receipt of a refund for the purchase price of his/her Ticket.

(g) Ticket Holders acknowledge and agree that: (i) any and all decisions relating to a cancellation and/or postponement of a Championship and/or the revocation of a Ticket shall be made by the USGA in its sole discretion; and (ii) Ticket Holders shall adhere to such decisions.real

