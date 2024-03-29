Local

Plea on Facebook leads to shopper finding Uniontown employees lost wedding ring

By Cara Sapida, WPXI-TV

Woman reunited with lost ring

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A local woman is wearing her wedding ring again, thanks to a group effort and the power of social media.

Cindy Tristani lost her wedding ring during her shift at the cash register of the Burlington Coat Factory in Uniontown on Sunday. After she and her coworkers searched the area without finding the precious piece of jewelry, Tristani took to Facebook pleading for help.

That post was the first thing Cait Giles saw when she opened the app. It lead her to search in her shopping bags — and miraculously the ring was inside.

Tonight exclusively on Channel 11 at 5:45 p.m., watch the emotional moment Cindy met Cait and was reunited with the ring she thought was gone for good.

