Pleasant summer weather continues through Saturday, into Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Beautiful weather this evening with comfortable conditions overnight, lows will fall to the 50s.

Dry and bright Sunday with slightly warmer high temperatures reaching near average to the low 80s. A hazy sky is possible from time to time due to wildfire smoke high in the atmosphere. As of now, this should not bring any air quality concerns to the area. The wildfire smoke forecast will be monitored. Check back for the latest in the days to come.

Calm weather with low humidity should last for most of next week. High clouds may enter the forecast by the middle part of the week, with showers likely staying south of our area. The next best chance for rain may not come until the weekend or even possibly early next week.

