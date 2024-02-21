Plungers preparing to jump into icy water to support Special Olympics

PITTSBURGH — Plungers from all over Allegheny County are preparing to jump into icy water in support of the Special Olympics.

This weekend’s Polar Plunge is a huge fundraiser for the program.

“I’m definitely excited to do it again this year,” Tommy Kreutzer said. He’s a Special Olympics athlete and participates in the plunge. “The anticipation is the worst part, but other than that, it’s not as bad when you go in.”

Channel 11 caught up with Kreutzer and his fellow teammates at basketball practice for the Allegheny County North Stars.

His dad Kevin is his coach. He calls the experience “humbling.”

“What I get back as a coach and see and experience, I get back tenfold,” Kevin said. “It’s all those moments and all those firsts. you may have someone who scores their first basket or does something for the first time and the joy in that is just amazing.”

There are two plunges on Friday. One is scheduled for 9 a.m., the other at 2 p.m.

Another plunge is scheduled for Saturday at 9 a.m. All will be held at Acrisure Stadium.

