Local

PNC Park named one of America’s best MLB stadiums by USA Today readers

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
Opening Day The Pittsburgh Pirates Home Opener is today, April 7, at PNC Park, and fans can expect new things, including food options.
By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — PNC Park was once again named one of the best MLB stadiums by USA Today readers.

In the magazine’s annual poll, experts nominate their top picks for MLB stadiums, then readers vote to determine the top 10.

This year, readers ranked PNC Park at No. 4.

Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park was voted the best MLB stadium in the country.

Click here to see the full list.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read