PNC ups branch build out to 300 locations as investment reaches $2B

PITTSBURGH — PNC upped the ante for the second time, announcing on Friday that it will open more than 300 new branches by 2030, essentially tripling its original plan for 100 that was unveiled in February 2024, amid a flurry of big expansion plans by many of the nation’s largest banks.

In November 2024, PNC had raised the count to 200.

PNC’s investment in the branch buildout has also gone up, increasing from the initial $1 billion to $1.5 billion a year ago to now $2 billion.

And it plans to hire more than 2,000 new employees in support of its retail expansion.

PNC also re-affirmed its plan to complete the renovation of 100% of its branch network by 2029.

