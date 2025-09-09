Point Park University adds women’s flag football team as 20th sport

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University has added its 20th sports team.

On Tuesday, the university said it is welcoming a new women’s flag football team to its athletics program.

The search for the first head coach has begun and the roster will be recruited during the 2025-26 school year.

A schedule for the 2026-27 school year is also in the works. University officials said the season will take place in the spring semester.

“As part of our strategy for growth and to fulfill our vision of becoming one of the most dynamic urban universities in America, we must be nimble and proactive to opportunities for both our students and the university,” said Dr. Chris W. Brussalis, President of Point Park University. “This addition allows us to be at the forefront of a new trend in the NCAA while offering more athletic opportunities for women.”

Women’s flag football is surging in popularity, with 65 NCAA schools sponsoring their own teams.

“With the growth of women’s flag football in Pennsylvania high schools and the support for the sport by the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers, this is the ideal time to add this sport,” said Vice President of Athletics Scott Swain.

The International Federation of American Football said 2.4 million kids under the age of 17 are playing organized flag football.

