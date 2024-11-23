Point Park University faculty union ratifies new collective bargaining agreement

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University’s full-time faculty union has ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

The agreement resulted from negotiations involving representatives from the Newspaper Guild and Point Park administration.

The deal will run through June 30, 2027.

The Newspaper Guild said the new agreement includes annual salary increases for all faculty members over the course of the agreement, increased just-cause protection for non-tenure track faculty, and a pathway for non-tenure track faculty to be considered for promotion to tenure track.

“The importance and value of the benefits and protections provided by this agreement are reflected in the overwhelming support of the members in the ratification vote,” said Fred Johnson, Point Park faculty unit chair.

Negotiations began in May and over 18 sessions were held before the agreement was reached.

“Faculty fought for months over the summer and into the start of the fall semester for the gains in this new contract, and I’m so excited that we get to reap the rewards of that fight today,” said Zack Tanner, Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh president. “It’s not just wages that we won, but increased job protections and major improvements to the professional life of full-time faculty members. This is a contract that every faculty member at Point Park should be proud of.”

The vote that ratified the agreement was 72-3.

