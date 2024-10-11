Local

Point Park University study recommends adding restaurants, real estate investments Downtown

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Point Park University study recommends adding restaurants, real estate investments Downtown

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University recently finished a study on its recommendations for the future of Downtown Pittsburgh.

The recommendations include adding restaurants in the Golden Triangle and more investments in real estate and infrastructure.

A big investment the university wants to see is fixing the portion of the Parkway East called “The Bathtub.”

“They described it as Pittsburgh has four rivers, the fourth one is made of concrete and it’s called the Boulevard of the Allies, so how can that be reimagined?” explained Ted Black, Point Park University Vice President.

Black said Point Park hopes to increase enrollment to pre-pandemic levels.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Father used toddler as ‘human shield’ during Ambridge SWAT situation, court documents say
  • 2 local YouTubers facing felony charges after prank on elderly woman
  • Look up: Northern Lights could be visible in Pittsburgh Thursday
  • VIDEO: Real estate agent weighs in on 46% property tax increase
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read