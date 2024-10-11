Point Park University study recommends adding restaurants, real estate investments Downtown

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University recently finished a study on its recommendations for the future of Downtown Pittsburgh.

The recommendations include adding restaurants in the Golden Triangle and more investments in real estate and infrastructure.

A big investment the university wants to see is fixing the portion of the Parkway East called “The Bathtub.”

“They described it as Pittsburgh has four rivers, the fourth one is made of concrete and it’s called the Boulevard of the Allies, so how can that be reimagined?” explained Ted Black, Point Park University Vice President.

Black said Point Park hopes to increase enrollment to pre-pandemic levels.

