PITTSBURGH — A man accused of stealing from vehicles at various parking garages is in custody.

John Felix Olszewski IV, 34, was arrested by plainclothes detectives on Smithfield Street on Wednesday.

Police said he was stealing from vehicles in parking garages in Pittsburgh’s North Side and Downtown.

The bureau shared photos of various items taken from the vehicles, they included a pair of headphones, knives, jewelry, tools and gift cards among other items.

Police arrest man accused of stealing from various vehicles in Downtown, North Side parking garages

Olszewski is a person who is not legally allowed to have a gun but police said he had one when they arrested him.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

