Police asking for help finding teen boy last seen in Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. — The City of Washington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen who is considered a runaway.

Investigators say Martell Jones, 15, was last seen with his girlfriend and another friend in Washington. His mother last had contact with him on March 18 at 5 p.m.

He stands 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and red, black, and white Jordan shoes.

Though he was last seen in Washington, investigators say it’s in the “realm of possibilities” that he’s since left the area.

Police want to locate him to ensure his safety and well-being.

Anyone wil information is asked to call 911.

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