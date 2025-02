SMITHTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who they say broke into a skill machine at a Fayette County truck stop.

It happened at the Flying J Travel Center on Fitz Henry Road in Smithton.

State police in Belle Vernon are asking anyone with information to call 724-929-6262.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group