PITTSBURGH — Police said a car fire on the border of Brighton Heights and Marshall-Shadeland overnight appears to have been intentionally set.

Police and firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Woods Run Avenue just before 3 a.m. Friday.

They were quickly able to put out the fire.

No other details were released.

