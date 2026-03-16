Police interview person of interest in deadly hit-and-run in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — Another step has been made in the investigation into a deadly hit-and-run that happened in Brighton Heights.

Police said Lawrence Soeder was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Davis and Massachusetts avenues at 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver reportedly fled the scene.

On Thursday, police shared an image of that vehicle. It was a boxy-style KIA Soul SUV.

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On Saturday, police said the vehicle involved in the incident had been identified.

Investigators also interviewed a person of interest.

At this time, no charges have been filed.

Police say they are still considering the investigation active and ongoing.

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