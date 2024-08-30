Police investigating alleged theft at Flight 93 National Memorial

SOMERSET COUNTY — Police are investigating an alleged theft that happened at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

The Flight 93 National Memorial shared photos of two people they say were involved in the theft and asked for the public’s help in identifying them.

Investigators say the theft happened on Aug. 12.

No details on what was stolen have been provided at this time.

Anyone who recognizes the two people is asked to send a message to the memorial’s Facebook page or to call park law enforcement at 814-886-6176.

