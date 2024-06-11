Police investigating attempted break-ins at homes in O’Hara Township, Fox Chapel

Allegheny County police are investigating attempted break-ins at homes in O’Hara Township and Fox Chapel over the weekend.

A neighbor showed Channel 11 the surveillance video and said in the middle of the night while he was sleeping, a person attempted to break into his house by trying to open his back door. He said it’s scary and now other neighbors are on edge.

“Well, that’s very scary because this is a very quiet neighborhood,” said neighbor Laura Decastro.

Some neighbors are on high alert. O’Hara Township police said Friday around 3 a.m., a person was prowling around a home along Bentley Drive.

Neighbors who live along that street say it’s concerning.

“My husband and my kids live here. We really need to take a step up which is unfortunate because usually we are really relaxed on how we do things here,” said Decastro.

Others said this is surprising for this area.

“It’s a close-knit neighborhood. Everyone tends to know everyone’s car and name,” said neighbor Stephanie Veenis.

Then two days later over in Fox Chapel, police said there were attempted break-ins at two homes along Dorseyville Road around 4 a.m. on Sunday. Allegheny County police have taken over the investigation and said an intruder tried getting inside those homes through a back window.

Now neighbors are thinking about stepping up security.

“It makes you nervous so I think we are going to get a doorbell camera and different forms of security,” said Veenis.

Police are warning folks to keep doors and windows locked. They are also asking neighbors to check their surveillance cameras. If you caught any suspicious activity, call local law enforcement.

Meanwhile, neighbors said they are going to look out for one another.

“Part of it is being a good citizen and not only take care of our home but the homes around our neighborhood,” said Decastro.

At this time, county police said they have not identified any potential suspects. Anyone with information, call Allegheny County police.

