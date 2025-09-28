Police investigating ‘potentially dangerous situation’ at Grove City College, email alert says

GROVE CITY, Pa. — An email alert from Grove City College is directing students to shelter in place.

The alert, provided to Channel 11, says police are investigating a “potentially dangerous situation” on the college’s campus.

The situation was reported near the Buhl Library, according to the alert, which was sent at 4:44 p.m.

The alert tells students to stay inside and follow law enforcement directions.

A Mercer County 911 supervisor confirms police are on scene at the campus.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

