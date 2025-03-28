Police investigating reports of threatening statement made by Rostraver Elementary student

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — An increased police presence will be at the Rostraver Elementary School on Friday.

Belle Vernorn Area School District Dr. Timothy Glasspool said school administrators learned that students in grades 2-5 were talking about weapons and fighting in their neighborhood. Glasspool said one student mentioned bringing a gun to school.

The Rostraver Township Police Department has been notified and is investigating. An officer will be at the bus stop and the school. A school representative will also ride the bus for further supervision.

“The safety of our students is our highest priority. We take all potential threats seriously and will continue to maintain open communication with families and law enforcement, provide a secure learning environment for all students, and respond promptly and throughout to all safety concerns. We encourage parents and guardians to talk openly with [their] children about school safety and remind students to report any concerning conversations or behaviors to a trusted adult,” Glasspool said in a statement.

The parent of the student who was the target of the threats has been notified.

