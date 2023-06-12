Police investigating shots fired in East Tarentum

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in East Tarentum.

Allegheny County police said shots were fired near the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Corbet. No one was hit by gunfire. Two people had minor injuries.

This happened around 2:45 a.m. Multiple evidence markers could be seen in the street, where the area was taped off.

A witness who spoke to Channel 11 said he and a friend were walking home from a bar when someone started shooting. He said he jumped a fence when he heard the shots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group