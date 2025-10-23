Police investigating vehicle break-ins, thefts in Reserve Township

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Community members in Reserve Township say several people had their cars broken into.

One woman says her car was stolen and she had no idea until police called her.

She said, “I felt violated you know it’s your own personal belongings and all of the sudden it’s just gone.”

Kristin Rebel has lived in her Reserve Township home along East Beckett Avenue for a decade and has never had any issues like this before.

Rebel said, “In this type of neighborhood I would never think. I mean I’ve left my door open, I’ve left my car unlocked I’ve never thought otherwise I’ve always felt safe here.”

Rebel says Reserve Township police called her at 7 a.m. Monday morning asking her why she had been evading police at 1 a.m. which she didn’t understand since she’d been sleeping.

She explained, “I was at home in bed and that was not me and I was obviously confused so me and my boyfriend went to the door and looked outside and it was brought to my attention that my car was missing.”

Rebel says her car had accidentally been left unlocked with the keys inside and that someone stole it.

Monday afternoon police called her again to say they’d found her car a few blocks away on West Homestead Street.

“They put their ashes out on top of the dashboard and put their marijuana all over my car and it smells now,” Rebel said.

She says the thieves trashed the inside, scratched the outside and stole from her.

Rebel said, “They took a lot of my personal belongings and some of my boyfriends things which a lot of it is not going to be covered under the car insurance so it’s just an uneasy feeling.”

Rebel quickly found out she wasn’t alone. Neighbors on social media posted which streets had reported car break-in’s along with a picture of the suspect in the act. Video posted shows people picking up items on the side of the road that the thieves tossed.

She said, “I don’t doubt for a second that the police are doing what they need to do to catch whoever did this. “

Channel 11 reached out to Reserve Township Police for specifics about how many cars had been broken into but did not hear back. Rebel says police told her they have some pictures and video surveillance of the person who did this - but they’re asking the community to check their doorbell camera footage for more.

