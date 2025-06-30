Police looking for group of juveniles who snuck out of Westmoreland County rehab facility

LINGONER, Pa. — Police are looking for a group of juveniles who snuck out of a rehab facility in Westmoreland County.

The Ligonier Valley Police Department said a group of “three to four” juveniles snuck out of the Outside In School in Fairfield Township Sunday evening.

Outside In is a facility that includes programs like: abuse treatment, outpatient substance abuse treatment including multidimensional family therapy, residential juvenile justice programs and in-home family services.

Officers are actively searching for them and are asking anyone with information that could lead to their capture to call 911.

Residents are asked to make sure their vehicles, homes and belongings are secured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group