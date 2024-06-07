Local

Police looking for man accused of cutting power to laundromat, stealing money from kiosks in Crafton

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CRAFTON, Pa. — Allegheny County police are looking for a man they say cut power to a laundromat and stole money from kiosks inside.

According to police, the man broke into a laundromat in the 500 block of Crennel Avenue in Crafton at around 3:15 a.m. on June 3.

The suspect cut the power to the building and stole an undisclosed amount of money from multiple kiosks he broke into.

Police said the man has a recognizable tattoo on his left leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact county police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

