Police looking for missing Blairsville area man

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A man from the Blairsville area has been reported missing.

On Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said Joshua J. O’Connor, 44, was last seen leaving his house on Maple Avenue Extension on foot at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers said he told his family he was planning to walk to the Sheetz on the 600 block of Route 22 in Burrell Township to use their Wi-Fi. They do not know if he ever made it there.

O’Connor is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 215 pounds. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

He was wearing a blue or gray shirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information on O’Connor’s location is asked to call 911.

