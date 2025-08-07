Police looking for missing man believed to be in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a missing man they believe may be in the Downtown Pittsburgh area.

Eshan Kadakia, 25, was last known to be staying at the Courtyard Marriott on August 2.

Police said he tried to use his credit card at several downtown hotels on August 5, but the transactions were declined. His family has not heard from him since then, police said.

Kadakia is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, has a buzz cut with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a tattoo of an echocardiogram on his forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

