Police looking for missing teen from North Oakland

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old boy from North Oakland.

According to officials, Timothy Powell was reported missing after he left a local hospital in the 3800 block of O’Hara Street Saturday morning.

Powell is known to have mental health challenges and is sometimes drawn to places with water. He is also fearful of law enforcement so that may affect how he responds if he is approached.

Powell is 5′7″, weighing about 130 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and shower shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call (412) 323-7141 or 911.

