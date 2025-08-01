Police looking for teen accused of cutting ankle monitor, shooting man in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police say a teenager responsible for a shooting is on the run after he cut off his ankle monitor.

“It’s not as difficult as you may think. They do it all the time,” Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh told Channel 11.

It was no surprise to Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh — to hear police say 16-year-old shooting suspect, Tristan Lassic, cut off his ankle monitor and shot a man multiple times.

“Mr. Lassic has a lengthy history,” he added.

Earlier this year, prosecutors with the DA’s office argued to keep the teenager behind bars after a firearms charge, but a judge released him on bond.

“We objected to him being released. We had a hearing in front of a judge, and a judge allowed him to post bond, then sent him home on an ankle bracelet…which he cut off,” Walsh said.

Now, months later, police are searching for Lassic after they say he shot a man several times in the back early Tuesday morning .

Channel 11 was there as detectives gathered evidence. According to investigators, they found Lassic’s ankle monitor on his bed, next to a long knife.

“I’m not happy that anybody attempts to kill anybody…. And I’m also not happy that it’s someone we objected to being released [and] was able to cut off his bracelet, and not be detected, and commit another crime,” Walsh added

It’s a crime that could have been prevented had Lassic stayed behind bars instead of being released and made to wear an ankle monitor.

“We don’t get our way all the time. That’s why we have judges, and they make those final decisions, not us. It is what it is,” Walsh added.

The victim in this latest case is recovering at Presby. Police ask if you know where Lassic is to call 911 .

